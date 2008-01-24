bill gates hates ramen

bill gates hates ramen?
Ok, maybe not. I have no idea. If you’re using Internet Explorer and wondering why there’s a big empty gap where the right sidebar should be, it’s because IE doesn’t like our new web site. To see the right sidebar, you’ll need to scroll alllllll the way down near the bottom of the page. Yes, after months of development and testing, we didn’t ever bother to test the new site in IE. Sorry about that, and we appreciate your patience as we sort out this mess.

Here’s what the web site should look like:
proper sidebar

  5 comments for “bill gates hates ramen

  1. Travis james Schiro
    2/5/2008 at 12:33 pm

    ramen sucks u all suck

  2. Travis james Schiro
    2/5/2008 at 12:34 pm

    i hate ramen, it sucks, u suck, homos

  3. rameniac
    2/5/2008 at 1:52 pm

    grats on the redesign ed! very slick and “web 2.0”!

  4. ggg
    5/31/2010 at 4:04 am

    Ichiraku’s ramen rocks!!!!!!!

