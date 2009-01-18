cup noodle vending machine



Cup Noodle fanatics rejoice (at least if you’re in Japan. Cup Noodle fans in other countries can simply sulk in the corner)! Enter the My Vending Machine contest before the end of March to win one of 3000 home Cup Noodle vending machines!

I’m not sure what the point is: if pouring hot water into a styrofoam cup isn’t challenging enough for you, this rube goldberg machine is right up your alley. Frankly, I don’t care that it’s not particularly practical. I would definitely eat more Cup Noodles if I had one of these. I want one!

via Trends in Japan