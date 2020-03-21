ramen hero to the rescue

If your favorite restaurants are closed and you’re hankering for some ramen, why not try Ramen Hero’s ramen meal kits? We’ve tried them before, and they’re delicious, and fun to make.

And, because of the serious covid-19 situation, “to help people “stay at home and participate in the social distancing that can slow the spread of the virus, we are more than happy to do our part.”

For now until the end of the month, they’re offering free shipping. Use coupon code RamenToTheRescue when you checkout for free shipping on your order.

Also, although our online store is sold out of many of our most popular flavors, we are now taking special orders on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you would like to order a flavor no longer listed on our website, please fill out this form and we will manually process your order.

Stay safe, stay sane, and wash your hands!