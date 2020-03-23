goramen, gofundme

Some sad news from Ramen Shack owner and ramen burger innovator Keizo Shimamoto:

Due to recents events involving COVID-19 and the closure of all three of my businesses (Ramen Shack, Ramen Burger, Shimamoto Noodle), I would like to help raise funds for my employees most affected and also help out my past employees that are also in need. I understand that this is a trying time for all of us so I only ask that you contribute if you are most willing and able.

Yes, a lot of people and businesses are, and will be hurting in these trying times, but if you’d like to donate or find out more info, his gofundme page has more details.