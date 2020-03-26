spicy ramen timer

Nissin has a new spicy chikin ramen (yes, chikin, not chicken) that’s supposed to be *really* spicy. So the idea is, stress is supposed to help you better tolerate spicy foods. Therefore, this 3 minute time tries to add stress to your life while you’re waiting for your ramen to cook……

Or maybe watch the less stressful (?) commercial for the Akuma no Kimura spicy chikin ramen…

And for more adventures of Akuma (the slightly deranged version of the chikin ramen mascot), I give you Akuma no buttercorn!