Do you miss Ramen Shack or have a craving for a Ramen Burger? If you live in New York…or more specifically, within 6 miles of 13th St in Long Island City, you’re in luck. Get a “Yatai Inspired” Shoyu Ramen Kit, a Ramen Burger kit, noodles, or sauce at Shimamoto Noodle Inc.’s www.soulfoodnoodle.com web site.

Now available for delivery in their immediate area. Hopefully they’ll expand the delivery area in the future.