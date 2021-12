If you haven’t been to Ramen Shack yet, there’s no better time than now. As part of their grand opening, they’re giving free gifts to the first 80 customers tomorrow, Saturday 12/4, starting at noon. “Everyone else will receive something special too!!”

You should check their instagram for hours, as they vary from week to week and they’re closed on some Wednesdays

Ramen Shack

31761 Camino Capistrano Suite 4

San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Images courtesy of Ramen Shack.