japan house ramen pop-ups – los angeles

I’m late to this, but there’s still time to check out this series of pop-ups serving up ramen from all over Japan!

The pop-ups are happening at Japan House on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11:30 am to 8:00 pm.

Walk-ins are welcome if space is available, or you can make reservations.

Here’s what’s coming up:

June 17-19, 24-26

Mengyo

Seafood Ramen (a new genre of ramen; the soup uses the essence of snappers fished in Uwajima, and the noodle is made of 100% Hokkaido wheat grounded by a millstone)

July 1-3, 8-10

Butayama

Wild Pork Mountain Ramen (new genre of Jiro-inspired ramen with a strong broth and rich soy sauce)

July 15-17

Aburado

No Soup Umami Fresh Oil Ramen (new genre of ramen; Tokyo abura soba, a soupless, dry noodle dish with egg yolk, pork, and green onion on top)

July 22-24, 29-31

Machida Shoten

E.A.K. Ramen (Yokohama Ie-kei Ramen with thick noodles, pork, and soy sauce)

And while you’re there, you can check out the free Art of the Ramen Bowl exhibition, until July 5.

For more details or to make reservations, go to the Japan Up website.

Japan House is located at

Ovation Hollywood

6801 Hollywood Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90028