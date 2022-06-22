ramen burger x heritage barbecue – san juan capistrano

They’re baaaaaack!

You’re heard about it. You’ve dreamt about it. And now you can have it, for one day only.

Ramen Shack/Keizo Shimamoto is teaming up with Heritage Barbecue to bring you their first collaboration: the Ramen Burger, featuring Heritage Barbecue’s cold-smoked ground brisket patties with Keizo’s “secret shoyu” sauce and handmade ramen buns.

This special collab will be available this Sunday, June 26th at Heritage Barbecue.

Heritage Barbecue is known for long lines, and the ramen burgers are sure to go fast, so get there early!

Heritage Barbecue

31721 Camino Capistrano

San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Mon – Tues: Closed

Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm OR sold out