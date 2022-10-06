If you want a better idea of what’s going on, here’s a rough translation of the video’s description:

A young man on his way home from Tokyo is sipping Nissin’s Donbei’s kitsune udon.

Suddenly, a fox appeared in front of him.

“Since when have you been there?”

“From a long time ago.”

Behind the steam, she’s somewhat mysterios.

Her young man is gradually attracted to her.

The night of the autumn festival that the two of them spent together was as beautiful as an illusion.

“Dongitsune-san, should we spend next year’s autumn festival together…”

As he said that, the young man turned around…