If you’ve ever been to Fukuoka, Japan, you probably know that it’s famous for tonkotsu ramen. From Fukuoka, take a 3 hours detour south and visit the Amaterasu Railway. The Railway has a “Grand Super Kart” open-air train that runs over a really neat, really high iron bridge.

So…where does the ramen come in? Well, that train now runs on tonkotsu ramen soup biodiesel!

The next time you’re in the southern part of Japan, swing by, eat some ramen, and ride the train that’s powered by your leftover soup!