The one and only ramen burger is back in Southern California.

For a limited time, you can get your hands on the original ramen burger by Keizo Shimamoto at the Nisei Week Japanese Festival in Little Tokyo.

Ramen burgers will be available on Saturday & Sunday, 8/19/23 and 8/20/23 at the JACCC.

Mark your calendars!

Japanese American Cultural & Community Center (JACCC)

244 South San Pedro Street

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 628-2725 | [email protected]

via goramen